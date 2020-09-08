UK Replaces Shipping Minister After Seven Months in Job

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Courts has been a UK MP since 2016. Image Credit: Robert Courts

The UK has replaced its shipping minister after a small reshuffle in its cabinet.

Kelly Tolhurst, who only became became shipping minister in February, will now take up a post in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Her replacement is to be Robert Courts, the Member of Parliament for Witney and a member of the UK Parliament's All-Party Parliamentary Group for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair.

Kelly Tolhurst had taken over her job in February from Nusrat Ghani, who had been instrumental in shaping a zero-emissions policy for the UK's maritime sector where zero-emission capable ships would be in UK waters by 2025.

When Tolhurst took the job it was expanded to include aviation, which is likely to take up a significant quantity of the minister's time as decisions loom over increasing airport capacity.

"I would like to place on record my thanks to Kelly Tolhurst for her dedication as Shipping Minister," Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of the UK Chamber of Shipping, said in an emailed statement.

"She worked incredibly closely with the industry during Covid-19 and ensured freight could continue to flow into the country, and understood the plight of seafarers, helping convene an international summit on crew change.

"I wish her the very best for her new role and I look forward to working with Robert Courts as we look to take advantage of future opportunities for the UK shipping industry including tackling climate change and the Covid-19 recovery."