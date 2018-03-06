Port of Amsterdam's Shore-Side Power Project Moves Ahead

Senfal: speaking in Rotterdam on March 15 (file image/pixabay)

Software developer Senfal, which is one of the partners in a scheme to provide shore power to ships at the Dutch port of Amsterdam, is to speak more about the project at a Maritieme Energie Transitie (MET) event to be held in Rotterdam next week.

Shore power outlets at the port are supplied by locally generated electricty. Local power producer AEB uses waste to generate electricty and around half the waste is sustainable as organic material is processed at its plant.

Looking ahead, the port plans to bring together more local energy producers and users. Senfal's software "is able to match the electricity supply and demand, creating a single system", the company said.

In addition, Senfal would be able to use the flexibility generated by the energy consumption in this pool to solve the imbalance on the grid.

MET is a Maritime Netherlands event and is on March 15.