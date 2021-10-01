Academics Call for Tighter Environmental Regs for Cruise Sector

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cruise ship and Ocean Rebellion activist (in foreground) off southern UK coast last year. Image Credit / Sam Rose (OR)

A new report on cruise ships' impact on the environment and society concludes that the sector should be more strictly regulated.

The research by a group of international academics took a comprehensive look at the impact on human health and the environment from over studies already in the field.

Lora Fleming, of the University of Exeter, said that health impacts from cruising "We need much better monitoring to generate more robust data for the true picture of these impacts."

"Without new and strictly enforced national and international standardised rules, the cruise industry is likely to continue causing these serious health and environmental hazards," the professor was quoted as saying by UK newspaper the Evening Standard.

Fellow academic Josep Lloret, of the University of Girona, said that their review "is the most comprehensive to date".

“Up until now, most studies have looked at aspects of this in isolation."

The cruise sector is getting back to business following the disastrous effect on operations from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its latest results, cruise giant Carnival has indicated that the pandemic will continue to hurt the industry.

Environmentalists have increasing taken issue with the sector over its perceived negative effect on public health, particularly on populations in and around cruise ship destination ports.