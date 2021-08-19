Maersk Secures Green Methanol Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The renewable energy needed to produce the hydrogen for the plant's methanol output will come from a solar farm in Kassø, in the south of Denmark. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk has secured the supply of green methanol bunkers for its first carbon-neutral ship.

The firm has signed a deal committing REIntegrate and European Energy to establishing a plant in Denmark producing the 10,000 mt/year of green methanol that Maersk's new ship will require. The 2,100 TEU feeder vessel is due for delivery in mid-2023, and fuel production will start the same year.

"This type of partnership could become a blueprint for how to scale green fuel production through collaboration with partners across the industry ecosystem, and it will provide us with valuable experiences as we are progressing on our journey to decarbonise our customers' supply chains," Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO of fleet and strategic brands at Maersk, said in the statement.

"Sourcing the fuels of the future is a significant challenge, and we need to be able to scale production in time.

"This agreement with European Energy/REintegrate brings us on track to deliver on our ambition to have the world's first container vessel operated on carbon neutral methanol on the water by 2023."

The renewable energy needed to produce the hydrogen for the plant's methanol output will come from a solar farm in Kassø, in the south of Denmark. The location for the methanol plant itself has not yet been decided.