Shell Trims Operating Costs in Covid-19 Response

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shell: operating costs. File image/Pixabay.

Oil major Shell is to reduce underlying operating cost in response to the covid-19 economic downturn.

The company will shave an annual $3-4 billion from its operating budget over the next 12 months compared to 2019 levels, the company said in a statement.

Other measures will see reductions in cash capital expenditure as well as "material reductions working capital".

The initiatives "are expected to contribute $8-9 billion of free cash flow on a pre-tax basis. Shell is still committed to its divestment programme of more than $10 billion of assets in 2019-20 but timing depends on market conditions."

The company said that it is "prepared to take further strategic decisions and consider changes to the overall financial framework as necessary".

