Ecoslops Expands in West Africa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Waste oil: recovered and reused. File image/Pixabay.

The Cameroon port of Kribi is the latest West African location for a mini waste oil conversion unit, French company Ecoslops has said.

Oily waste collected by Valtech Energy, with which Ecoslops has signed an agreement, will feed the mini P2R unit which then will produce fuel oil and light bitumen.

The company says that there is a "high degree of interest" in its units which apply "circular economy principles" to ship-generated oily residues or used combustion engine lube oil.

The setting up of a second unit in Morocco has been delayed due to covid-19 factors, the company said.

In addition to its West African ventures, the company has a number of live projects in Europe.

Last year the company secured a loan from the European Investment Bank.