Port of Rotterdam Eyes Shore Power on an "Industry First" Scale

The parties recently signed an MoU to jointly perform a feasibility study for the project. Image Credit: Heerema

Port of Rotterdam Authority, along with Heerema Marine Contractors and Eneco, say they are looking to develop a shore power system on an "industry first" scale.

The parties recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly perform a feasibility study for the project, that envisages the creation of shore power infrastructure in the Calandkanaal providing Heerema's fleet with sustainable power inshore.

"The order of magnitude of the connection is 20MVA. It is envisioned that large offshore vessels, while moored at the Calandkanaal, will be fully powered by green electricity while operating inshore. The use of shore power for moored vessels at this scale is an industry first in the world," said.

By connecting to shore power, moored vessels are able to switch off their auxiliary engines to all but eliminate at-berth emissions.

Providing the electricity then consumed by the vessels has been generated in a less polluting and more sustainable way, their overall emissions footprint can be reduced.