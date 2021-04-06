Valletta to Install Cold Ironing for Cruise Calls

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cruise ship docked at Valletta. File Image / Pixabay.

Cruise ships calling at the Mediterranean port of Valletta should be able to plug in for their power when docked at the port.

Two firms, Nidec Group and Excel Sis, have landed the contract to install electric ship power for visiting ships, according to Marine Link.

Ship-to-shore power, also known as cold ironing, forms part of the European Union's plans to decrease the carbon footprint of European ports. Economic recovery plans for the EU bloc have made reducing environmental impacts a key objective.

Cruise ships are vulnerable to criticism from environmentalists when in port as the vessels need to run services (heat, lighting) for guests.

Power output is maintained by keeping their diesel-burning auxiliary engines going, thereby contributing to port emissions. Cold ironing removes this source of ship pollution.