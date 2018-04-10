Energy Petrol and As-Yakıt Petrol Elected to Turkish Chamber of Maritime's Bunker Committee

Mustafa Muhtaroglu, Chief Executive, Energy Petrol - Image Credit: Mustafa Muhtaroglu

Mustafa Muhtaroglu, founder of Turkish Bunker player Energy Petrol, and Mustafa Aslan of As-Yakit Petrol Izmir have been elected as assembly members for the bunker committee of the Turkish Chamber of Maritime.

The pair, along with their team, will serve for the next four years.

The election, which took place last week with a final election on Sunday, also saw the Chamber come under new leadership with a team lead by Tamer Kıran of Kıran Shipping.

"We are honoured to have been chosen to serve as part of this important committee. This election marks and important change in Turkish shipping, as current president Metin Kalkavan of Turkon had been governing the chamber for the last 15 years," Muhtaroglu and Aslan told Ship & Bunker.