UK: Second Cold-ironing Slot for Southampton

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cruise ship at Southampton. File Image / Pixabay.

The UK port of Southampton on the country's southern coast is to get a second shore power connection for cruise ships docking at its Mayflower cruise terminal.

The plug-in facility has arisen out of the partnership between port operator Associated British Ports and cruise firm Carnival, according to local news provider the Daily Echo.

Other developments at the port include a £12 million ($17m) investment at its Ocean Terminal in preparation for calls from the liquified natural gas-fuelled P&O cruise ship, Iona.

Shore power, or cold ironing, is seen as an effective way of reducing harmful emissions from ships in port. This particularly applies to cruise ships as they often have to keep onboard power running when at the quayside.