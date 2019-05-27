Iceland Mulls Outright Heavy Fuel Oil Ban

Husavik, Iceland. File image/Pixabay.

Iceland may impose a 0.1% sulfur limit on fuel used by ships plying its territorial waters.

According to a report by local news provider Iceland Review, the environment ministry has proposed the change to the current rules which allow 3.5% sulfur bunker fuel to be used.

A 0.1% cap on the sulfur content of marine fuel would be stricter than the coming IMO2020 0.5% limit and in line with the limit imposed in emission control areas such as the Baltic and North Seas.

If adopted, the new rule would start from next year, the report said.

Some fishing vessels use heavy fuel oil. Around a quarter of marine fuel sold in Iceland in 2016 was the heavy fuel oil grade.