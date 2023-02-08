BUNKER JOBS: Junior Bunker & Lubricants Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Junior Bunker & Lubricants trader at AfricentOCL

You would be responsible for receiving enquiries and selling and fix supply nominations for marine fuels and lubricants to ships and other customers in the UK and Africa.

This would involve negotiating prices and terms with suppliers and customers, and identifying new business opportunities.

The role would also likely involve coordinating logistics and ensuring timely delivery of products to customers.

This role will require you to have a good understanding of the market and price trends, as well as strong negotiation and communication skills.

Knowledge of the shipping industry and regulations would be beneficial. AfricentOCL is looking for an experienced professional with relevant industry experience and knowledge to fill this role.

Candidates can work remotely.

Salary is very competitive!

Apply now! And be part of the growing team in AfricentOCL UK LTD! Email us at:

info@africentocl.com