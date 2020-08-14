Three Quarters of Bunker Fuel Stock Recovered From Stricken Bulk Carrier In Mauritius

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bulker ran aground on July 25. Image Credit: Nagashiki Shipping

Almost all of the remaining bunker fuel on board the bulk carrier that ran aground in Mauritius last month has now been pumped off the vessel, according to its owner.

About 3,000 mt of fuel in total was recovered from the Wakashio by Wednesday, charterer Mitsui OSK Lines said in a statement on its website Thursday passed on from the owner and manager, Nagashiki Shipping.

About 1,000 mt was leaked from the ship, and a specialist team using skimmers, pumps and absorbents are still working to clean this up and limit the environmental impact, according to the statement.

The ship ran aground on July 25 and is no longer able to navigate. A tug has been brought to the scene to prevent the vessel from drifting, according to the statement.