MPC Secures Charterers for Scrubber Equipped Tonnage

Deals done. File Image / Pixabay

MPC Container Ships says it has secured charter parties for eight out of 10 vessels it plans to fit with scrubbers.

The deals with "major operators" are for periods of two to three years, the firm added.

With plenty of reports indicating scrubber equipped tonnage is attracting a premium from charterers, albeit not as much as some owners would like, MPC said simply that the deals were concluded at attractive base rates plus a savings sharing mechanism.

MPC also revealed that scrubber retrofitting and commissioning has been completed on three vessels, with the remaining seven vessels slated for completion by the end of the year.

The remaining 58 vessels in its fleet will be operated on compliant fuel.