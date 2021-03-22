Ecomar to Expand Fujairah HSFO Output

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah is the world's third-largest bunker port. File Image / Pixabay

Oil producer Ecomar Energy Solutions plans to increase its HSFO output with an expansion of its Fujairah refinery, according to price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.

Ecomar will increase the refinery's capacity from 22,000 b/d to 62,000 b/d by adding a second crude distillation unit, Platts reported on Monday, citing comments from Leigh Shaddick, the firm's trading director.

The firm does not produce VLSFO, as it sees that market in Fujairah as well-supplied by Uniper and Vitol, but has seen strong demand for its HSFO from ships with scrubbers, Platts cited Shaddick as saying.

VLSFO supply in Fujairah has been curtailed over the past month by an unexpected outage at Uniper's plant.