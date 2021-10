1 Hapag-Lloyd Postpones LNG Bunkering Retrofit Plans The company first announced plans to retrofit one of its 15,000 TEU boxships to run on LNG in 2018.

2 Singapore HSFO Supplies Tighten Supplies in the region are tightening because of increased demand from the power generation sector during the current LNG price spike.

3 Dan-Bunkering Reorganises Management Roles Morten Eggert Troen has been appointed the firm's chief operating officer and Mikkel Søholm Vestergaard chief commercial officer.

4 S&B ANALYSIS: Latest Brent / VLSFO Relationship and Bunker Price Outlook Through 2022 Since mid-2020 a clear relationship has been established between the price of Brent and VLSFO.