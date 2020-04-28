Greek Start-up Backed by London Investment Firm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Greek ferry, Aegean sea. Image credit: S&B

A Greek marine start up has secured the backing of a London-based investment fund.

Athens-based Deepsea uses software to monitor fleet performance and suggest improvements such as greater efficiency and reduced emissions, European news provider tech.eu said.

The EUR 3 million ($3.2m) financial backing from Environment Technologies Fund Partners is to develop a logistics platform for the maritime industry, according to the report.

Deesea was formed in 2017 by Konstantinos Kyriakopoulos and Roberto Coustas.