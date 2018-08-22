Container-Based LNG Cold Ironing Trial a Success, Says Becker [VIDEO]

Becker is confident its container-based LNG PowerPac can be successful on the market. Image Credit: Becker Marine Systems

Becker Marine Systems (Becker), known for its Hummel liquefied natural gas (LNG) Hybrid Cold Ironing Barge, today said another of its LNG-fuelled alternative power supply solutions has been successfully trialled at the Port of Hamburg.

While Hummel is a barge-based power generation system, the newly-trialled PowerPac's are a container-based solution.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, in 2016 Becker received state funding to develop the system. It then partnered with box carrier Hapag-Lloyd and German logistics and transportation company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) for the test phase.

Fitting within the space of two 40-foot containers, the unit comprises a gas-powered generator and an LNG tank, which provides the energy for the generator.

“ We can safely say that the pilot phase was a complete success Dirk Lehmann, Managing Director, Becker Marine Systems

"Over the past few weeks, a prototype has been successfully tested multiple times with some of Hapag-Lloyd's giant 20,000 TEU container ships," Becker explained.

"As soon as a container ship docks, a container gantry crane lifts the mobile 1.5-megawatt power generator from the quay into position at the stern of the ship. Once there, it is connected to the ship's power system and can supply the electricity needed for on-board operations while the ship is docked."

By using electricity from the LNG-fuelled generator, rather than the diesel-powered generators onboard the vessel, the at-berth emissions footprint - particularly for SOx, NOx, and PM - can be reduced.

"We can safely say that the pilot phase was a complete success," said Dirk Lehmann, Managing Director at Becker Marine Systems.

"We are in conversation with a variety of European and Chinese ports, and we are confident that the Becker LNG PowerPac can be successful on the market."