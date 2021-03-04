Turkey's Petrol Ofisi Saw 16% Bunker Sales Growth in 2020

The company has a 56% share of Turkey's domestic market. File Image / Pixabay

Turkish fuel supplier Petrol Ofisi saw 16% growth in its bunker fuel sales in 2020.

The company supplied ships with 1 million m3 of marine fuels in 2020, up by 16% from the previous year, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The company said it has a 56% share of Turkey's domestic market. The firm bunkered 4,200 ships in total last year.

In October Petrol Ofisi announced it had inked a three-year supply deal with ferry firm İDO Istanbul Fast Ferries. The deal will see the supplier provide bunkers to IDO via dedicated bunkering assets including three barges and 15 road tankers.