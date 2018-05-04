Second 'Eco' Ferry on Spanish Inter-island Route

Ecolux catamaran (Image credit/Balearia)

Spanish ferry operator Balearia has put the second (of a series of four) ferries into service on the Eivissa-Formentera route.

The Eco Lux catarmaran uses solar panels, the latest generation engines and has a streamlined hull design, the company said.

Compared to the previous vessel operating the same route, there is a 35% cut in carbon dioxide emissions, it added.

The first ship in the series, Eco Aqua, was launched four months' ago.

The company has two, duel-fuel liquified natural gas-fuelled ferries in the pipeline the first of which is to come into service next year.