EMEA News
Second 'Eco' Ferry on Spanish Inter-island Route
Friday May 4, 2018
Ecolux catamaran (Image credit/Balearia)
Spanish ferry operator Balearia has put the second (of a series of four) ferries into service on the Eivissa-Formentera route.
The Eco Lux catarmaran uses solar panels, the latest generation engines and has a streamlined hull design, the company said.
Compared to the previous vessel operating the same route, there is a 35% cut in carbon dioxide emissions, it added.
The first ship in the series, Eco Aqua, was launched four months' ago.
The company has two, duel-fuel liquified natural gas-fuelled ferries in the pipeline the first of which is to come into service next year.