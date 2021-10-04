Glander Extends Partnership With NOx Emission Reduction Firm ECOUREA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The partnership will allow Glander to offer a complete NOx emissions reduction service. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels company Glander International Bunkering has announced a new partnership with NOx emissions reduction firm ECOUREA.

Under the new deal Glander will have exclusive selling rights for ECOUREA's products range from its new facility outside Stavanger, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The partnership will allow Glander to offer a complete NOx emissions reduction package, from the system design to the supply of the urea that helps to eliminate the emissions.

"After our first ECOUREA venture in Bergen back in 2014, we are eager to continue this success now in Stavanger, the oil capital of Norway," Rune Kongstein, managing director for Glander in Norway, said in the statement.

"Our company aims to be the fuel partner of choice, helping our clients reduce emissions in the most cost-efficient and compliant way.

"This collaboration will play a key role in our efforts towards sustainable shipping."