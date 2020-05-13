Wärtsilä Hired for VLCC Fuel Efficiency Upgrades

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The M/T Al Funtas is one of the four VLCCs being worked on. Image Credit: KOTC

Engineering company Wärtsilä has signed a deal to improve the fuel efficiency of four VLCCs, the company said Wednesday.

The company will modify the engines of four tankers owned by Kuwait Oil Tanker Company over the next six months, it said in an emailed statement.

"The modification will reduce fuel consumption, and correspondingly lessen the environmental impact by lowering greenhouse gas emission levels," Wärtsilä said.

"The pilot installation showed around 10-12 tons per day lower fuel consumption than a sister vessel operating the same route, and resulted in 1,195 tons of fuel savings over the nine-month pilot period."

The upgrades will involved increasing the compression ratio and modifying the injector nozzles, as well as optimising engine tuning parameters, the company said.