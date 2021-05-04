Total Hails France's First Ship-to-Boxship LNG Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The CMA CGM vessel is the world's largest ship running on natural gas. Image Credit: Total

Global energy producer Total has carried out the first LNG bunkering of a containership by barge in its home country, France.

On April 30 the firm bunkered the giant CMA CGM Jacques Saade boxship at Dunkirk, using its barge the Gas Agility to supply about 16,400 m3 of LNG. The CMA CGM vessel is the world's largest ship running on natural gas.

"We are pleased to partner with Dunkerque LNG for this unprecedented operation, and to showcase the agility of our LNG bunkering solutions to serve the Northwestern Europe market," Jérôme Leprince-Ringuet, vice-president for marine fuels at Total, said in a statement on the company's website on Monday.

"It also reinforces our confidence in the role of LNG for shipping's energy transition.

"We will continue to grow our LNG bunker supply network, to help our customers take advantage of the confirmed reduction in greenhouse gases of up to 23% and its significant air quality benefits."

The operation also involved the first loading of a small-scale LNG vessel from Dunkerque LNG's terminal, and the Terminal des Flandres' first LNG bunker operation with simultaneous cargo operations, Total said.