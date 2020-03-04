Minerva Bunkering Takes Over Aegean's Physical Supply Licence at Fujairah

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Minerva is looking to gain more market share in the Middle East. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Minerva Bunkering has taken over the physical supply licence at Fujairah of its predecessor company, Aegean Marine Petroleum, according to price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.

Minerva is now the 13th active licensed bunker supplier at the Middle Eastern hub, CEO Tyler Baron was quoted as saying.

The company says it has two bunker barges supplying very low sulfur fuel oil and marine gasoil at Fujairah, as well as 465,000 cubic meters of fuel storage.

"Minerva's presence in the big hubs is important to our customers because we can provide them optionality where they can shift volume to Singapore where we can supply them, shift it to Fujairah, shift it to Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp, or shift it to the Mediterranean," Platts cited Baron as saying.

The move follows market chatter last month indicating the supplier was looking to create a presence in the major bunkering hub.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, Minerva is also looking to commence physical supply operations in Singapore as it looks to claw back business lost during Aegean's restructuring.