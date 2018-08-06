Port of Amsterdam Continues to Push LNG Bunkers as a "Vital Transitional Fuel"

Port to provide additional discount for vessels burning LNG bunkers. Image Credit: Port of Amsterdam

Port of Amsterdam has continued its push for liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkers, calling it “a vital transitional fuel which currently serves as the best alternative for the shipping industry.”

As part of efforts to encourage vessel operators to start using the alternative fuel, the port says from August 1, 2018 it will be providing an additional discount for vessels burning LNG bunkers.

The port also aims to have a bunker pontoon for LNG in place by the end of 2018.

“For some years Port of Amsterdam has been giving discounts on port dues to vessels listed in the Environmental Ship Index (ESI) that have attained an ESI score of 20 points or higher,” the port explained.

“As of 1 August, we will be increasing this incentive by adding another discount: Port of Amsterdam will be doubling the maximum ESI discount for vessels that are in the possession of an ESI certificate and use LNG for their main engine or auxiliary engine.”