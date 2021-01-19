Windsails Tech Trialled on Bulk Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A cruise ship. File Image / Pixabay.

A wind energy project for ships has taken a step forward as the technology is to be installed a dry bulk carrier.

Commodities trader Cargill formed a partnershp with Bar Technologies and Deltamarin to develop the rigid wind sails that are located on a vessel's deck.

A Kamsarmax bulk carrier operated by Cargill is to be fitted with the innovative equipment, according to maritime news provider Tradewinds.

The 45 metre in height sails harness wind power to aid propulsion and reduce emissions. The number of sails on a ship can be tailored to its size and the route the ship will take.

The rigid sail is one of a number of technological innovations in the sector that are being tested by commercial shipping companies.