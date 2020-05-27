Ferry Company Scandilines Adds Rotor Sail System Overnight

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wind power may be able to save the industry some money on fuel bills as well as cutting emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Ferry company Scandilines has had a fuel-saving rotor sail system added to one of its vessels in an overnight operation, the company said Tuesday.

The 30-meter system was added to the M/V Copenhagen at Rostock in just a few hours, Scandilines said in a statement on its website.

The system, from Norsepower, is a variation on the Flettner Rotor, the company said, and will reduce the ship's emissions by 4-5%.

"With increasing international regulatory and public pressure on the maritime industry to decarbonise, it is essential for the industry to recognise the value of one of the oldest forms of propulsion -- wind," Tuomas Riski, CEO of Norsepower, said in the statement.

"The market for wind propulsion is increasing, and this installation demonstrates how combining all methods of vessel optimisation is key to broader progress."