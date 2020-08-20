Lead Chemist Hired for New Fuel Testing Lab

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jenny Davies. Image Credit / Brookes Bell.

Marine technical consultant Brookes Bell has hired a fuel services technical lead for its new testing facility which the company says will be ready by the end of October.

Jenny Davies will head the team at the Liverpool-based faciliity.

Davies has many years experience in the environmental testing field and specialises in analysis environmental forensics by mass spectrometry and is skilled in laboratory management, ISO 17025 Quality Management Systems, test methods and analytical techniques, the company said.

"The new laboratory equipped with the very latest equipment will enable us to apply new technologies and to operate to a far higher industry standard," Davies said.

"This is an exciting opportunity to deliver bespoke solutions to meet customer requirements and to develop an exceptional industry-leading facility," she added.

A technician will also be appointed to complete the team.