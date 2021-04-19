Yara Marine, BAR Technologies to Sell WindWings Tech

by Ship & Bunker News Team

WindWings illustation on vessel. Image Credit / Yara Marine.

Two marine technology firms have established a partnership to sell and develop the solid wing sails technology, WindWings.

According to the agreement, marine technology consultants Bar Technologies and WindWings technologist Yara Marine "will sell WindWings to the wider shipping industry, with BAR Tech retaining the obligation to continue to innovate and establish additional WindWings offerings".

Yara Marine will also manage the wider manufacturing, installation and servicing of the systems, a spokesman said.

WindWings is to be installed on a Cargill vessel operating from next year while all the firms involved in the technology -- BAR Technologies, Cargill and other WindWings project partners -- are working with class society DNV towards getting the technology approved in principle (AIP).

BAR Tech chief executive John Cooper said that "the time is right for WindWings to be offered across the global industry".

WindWings is one of a number of technological innovations designed to make shipping more fuel efficient.