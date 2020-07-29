Island Petroleum Expands Physical Supply Operation in Israel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's operation at Ashdod is growing. File Image / Pixabay

Island Oil subsidiary Island Petroleum has expanded its marine fuel physical supply operations in Israel, the company said Wednesday.

As of August 1 the company will add the barge MT Lerix to its fleet at Ashdod to deliver very low sulfur fuel oil and marine gasoil within port limits, Island Petroleum said in an emailed statement.

The new barge is in addition to the MT Olivia, which the company is using for bunker deliveries to ships at anchorage.

Elsewhere in Israel the company also has physical supply operations at Haifa and Ashkelon, and in Cyprus at Limassol, Larnaca, Vassiliko, Moni and Dhekalia, it said in the statement.