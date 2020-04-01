Dutch Firms Collaborate on Wind-assisted Propulsion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Netherlands: using wind power. File image/Pixabay.

Two Netherlands-based shipping companies are to collaborate on a wind-assisted vessel project.

Boomsma will install two of Econowind's wind-assist VentiFoil units on one of its ships. The units are part of the Wind Assisted Ship Propulsion (WASP) project funded by the Interreg North Sea Europe program, which forms part of the European Regional Development Fund.

"We will install this innovative technology on one of our vessels and research the actual operations and monitor the savings, which are expected to be in the region of 10%," Johan Boomsma, co-owner of Boomsma Shipping, was quoted as saying by shipping blog ShipInsight.

The installation of the system is scheduled for September, barring any delays given the current situation. The installation will then be monitored and evaluated.

An Econowind unit is set to go on a DFDS ferry.