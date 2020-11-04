Alfa Laval Test and Training Centre to Investigate Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The centre is based in Aalborg in Denmark. Image Credit: Alfa Laval

Engine manufacturer Alfa Laval's test and training centre in Aalborg is set to test out biofuels as potential bunker fuels, the company said Wednesday.

The first biofuel to be tested at the centre will be one produced in India by MASH Energy, Alfa Laval said in an emailed statement.

The centre will test the fuel in a blend with conventional bunkers to determine flame characteristics and emission levels.

"Biofuels are produced from many different sources using a wide range of production methods," Lars Bo Andersen, the centre's manager, said in the statement.

"Consequently, the end product varies.

"Even though producers aim to fulfil the ISO 8217 standard, fuel users may experience undesirable fuel behaviours, such as corrosion of the fuel system."