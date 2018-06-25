EMEA News
Pakistan Bunker Player Launches UAE Physical Supply Operation
Monday June 25, 2018
Ocean Bunkers has establish Dubai-based Ocean Straight Run Fuel Supply Services LLC. File Image / Pixabay
Pakistan-based Ocean Bunkers is expanding its physical supply operations to the UAE.
Supply will be via the newly established Dubai-based subsidiary Ocean Straight Run Fuel Supply Services LLC, Dubai, UAE (OSRFSS), the company told Ship & Bunker.
OSRFSS says from July 1, 2018 it's team will supply the following ports:
Jabel Ali, Rashid, Dubai Marina, DMC, Dry Dock, Dubai Hamriyah, Al Khan Sharjah, Khalid Sharjah, Hamriyah Sharjhah, Steven Rock, Al Hamra, UmmulQuen, Mussafah Abu Dhabi, Freeport Abu Dhabi, Khalifa AbuDhabi, Khorfakan, Kalba, and Fujairah.