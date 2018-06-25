Pakistan Bunker Player Launches UAE Physical Supply Operation

1 IMO 2020: Refining Can't Produce Enough Fuel for 100% Compliance, Says EnSys It's going to be potentially rather chaotic and stressed, says EnSys president.

2 Rotterdam: HFO Bunker Spill After Odfjell Vessel Hits Jetty [Video] Bow Jubail spilled 217 mt of HFO bunkers on Saturday.

3 What Are Bunker Suppliers Doing to Prepare for IMO2020? We not only want to be ready as a supplier, we want to play a role in making sure that by 2020 we are ready as a country, Monjasa's Svend Stenberg Mølholt tells Ship & Bunker.

4 World Fuel Services Beefs up Falmouth Fuel Offer With new bunker tanker carrying five fuel grades.