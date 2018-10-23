New Research Sees Methanol Advantage for Shipping

Dettmer inland tank barge (shown in picture) (image credit/mariner communications)/MI)

Ease of storage and an identifiable distribution infrastructure could hasten the acceptance of methanol as an alternative fuel for ships, according to new research.

The project, called Methaship and backed by the German goverment, took input from across the shipping and energy sectors to "investigate the potential of methanol as a fuel for cruise ships and roll on/roll off passenger ferries" including the "development of a potential cruiseship design featuring seven integrated storage tanks made of coated conventional mild steel", a statement from the Methanol Institute said.

The research found that an already widespread infrastructure and methanol's availability would make it an attractive alternative to industry.

The fuel stacks up well compared to other alternative marine fuels while the fact that it can be stored at ambient temperature and at ambient pressure without loss is a "major benefit", the research found.

Companies participating in the research included class society Lloyd's Register, shipbuilder Meyer Werft and engine manufacturer MAN Diesel & Turbo.