BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Senior Trader in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Dan-Bunkering's office in Hellerup. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Marine fuel supplier Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a senior skilled bunker trader for its Copenhagen office.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunker trading or shipping, it said in a job advertisement on its website. Fluent written and spoken English are a requirement, and other languages would be beneficial.

The role is based in Hellerup, to the north of Copenhagen.

The successful candidate will "have a burning desire to enter a fast-paced sales environment, possess a natural sense for sales and business and have excellent networking and negotiation skills," the company said.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.