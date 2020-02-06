French Sail Power Firm Gets Powerful Backing

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Artist impression of ro-ro. Image credit: Mauric/Neoline.

French wind-power start up Neoline has enlisted the support of EDF through the latter's issue of energy saving certificates.

The certificates, which are awarded to energy suppliers by public authorities, underline the efficiency potential of Neoline's wind-driven cargo ships.

Energy savings are calculated on the perforrmance of Neoliner, a 136-meter long pilot vessel which has 4,200 square meters of sail.

The company has two ro-ro sailing ships on order.

In addition to EDF, other French backers of the project include car-maker Renault and small boat and leisure firm Groupe Beneteau.