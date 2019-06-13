Renewable Energy Boost at Gothenburg

Gothenburg at night. File image/Pixabay.

Renewable fuels entity Preem and gas company Swedegas have given a filip to renewable energy production at the southern Swedish port of Gothenburg.

Output from a new hydrogen gas unit will be connected up to the Swedegas network. The project complements the company's other alternative energy source in the Swedish port which delivers liquified natural gas to ships.

Swedegas has built a gas pipeline between the Preem refinery – the site of the new facility – and the gas network. The facility came into operation in March this year, the company said.

"Some 20% of the gas transmitted in our system already consists of biogas," said Swedegas head Johan Zettergren. The company has a target of 100% by 2045, he added.

Preem's evolution fuel [from hydrogen gas] can be used by diesel-powered vehicles. It can also be mixed with all other forms of diesel.

Preem is aiming to produce 3 million cubic meters of renewable fuel by 2030, according to the company.