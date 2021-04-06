EMEA News
Dan-Bunkering Hires Trader in Monaco
The new hire will be based in Monaco. File Image / Pixabay
Marine fuel supplier Dan-Bunkering has hired a trader in Monaco.
George Delaportas joined the company's Monaco office as bunker trader on February 22, Dan-Bunkering said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
Delaportas was previously a bunker trader for Dan-Bunkering's sister company, KPI OceanConnect, in Athens, according to his LinkedIn profile.
"He brings along valuable experience and market knowledge within the industry from his previous career in a bunker trading company in Greece," Dan-Bunkering said in the statement.
Contact details for Delaportas are as follows:
Phone: +377 97 77 54 01
Direct line: +377 97 77 63 28
Mobile: +33 6 43 91 54 93
E-mail and Teams: gde@dan-bunkering.com