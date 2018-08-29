EMEA News
New Trader for Dan-Bunkering in Monaco
Wednesday August 29, 2018
Nuno Manaia. Image Credit: Dan Bunkering
Dan-Bunkering (Monaco) S.A.M. today has announced the arrival of new Bunker Trader Nuno Manaia.
Described as having a "diverse professional background" along with an MBA, a BSc in International Relations, and a Post-graduate diploma in Foresight, Strategy, and Innovation from the University of Monaco, Manaia joined the firm last month.
Contact details for Nuno Manaia are as follows:
P +377 97 77 54 01
Direct line +377 97 77 63 30
Mobile +33 6 40 62 58 31
Fax +377 97 77 53 01
E-mail: num@dan-bunkering.com