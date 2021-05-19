Gibraltar Bunker Calls Hit 18-Month High Last Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gibraltar's bunker suppliers may be feeling more bullish this year. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel demand in Gibraltar appears to be posting a healthy recovery in the second quarter, with bunker calls at the British-run territory reaching an 18-month high in April.

A total of 496 ships called at Gibraltar for bunkers last month, up by 12.7% from the same month in 2020 and the highest level since October 2019. The total compares with an average over the previous 12 months of 441 bunker calls.

In terms of gross tonnage visiting the western side of Gibraltar, where bunker operations are carried out, the total gained 5.9% on the year to 18 million mt in April.

Bunker demand in Singapore, the world's largest marine fuels hub, slipped by 1.5% on the year to 4.3 million mt in April.