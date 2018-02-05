Bunker Jobs: Bunker Purchaser/Buyer

Due to the continuous increase of activities in Hafnia Management's bunker department we are now looking to expand the team with another dedicated colleague – could this be you?

Working out of our head office in Hellerup, Denmark you will, together with your team members, be involved in purchasing bunker for our fleet counting 111 product tanker vessels operating all over the world, as well as our growing 3rd party businesses.

Your primary responsibilities will be to:

Take care of day to day Bunker related activities including purchasing and follow up

Service our in-house colleagues as well as external friends of Hafnia

Follow-up on operational & logistic issues

Increase internal information flow concerning Bunkers e.g reporting to Top Management

Help develop IT systems further

Some travelling days should be expected.

In order to succeed in the job, you must have the following qualifications:

A relevant educational background within e.g. Shipping, finance/logistics or similar

Minimum 3 years of experience from a bunker department/maritime related purchasing or trading function

Excellent in written and spoken English

A valid work permit

Experience with IT reporting would be a plus

Personal competencies:

Outgoing personality with strong communication skills and a good sense of humor

Team player with the ability to cooperate cross-culturally

Solid negotiation skills

Detail orientation

We are ambitious and work hard to put together a unique bunker purchasing desk. We would expect the right candidate to possess the same mindset and drive towards achieving results, thereby making a difference to our in-house and 3rd party clients.

Working at Hafnia will give you the opportunity to be part of a young dynamic organization which encourages new opportunities and ways of doing things. We are open to new ideas hence you will get the chance to influence your daily work.

We take ownership of what we do and set the bar high, yet we have an informal atmosphere and a great team spirit.

If you could see yourself in the role, please apply for the position at the latest by 10 February, 2018. We conduct interviews on an ongoing basis and will close the job ad when we have the right candidate.

For further information about the position you are welcome to contact Head of Bunker, Peter Grunwaldt at +45 3369 9141.

About the company:

Hafnia Management, founded in 2010, is a market-leading and dedicated product tanker company servicing oil companies and traders on both the spot market and on long-term contracts. Our team is made up of 50 people working within commercial chartering, operation, pool handling, IT and HR.

Hafnia Management owns 50 % of Straits Tankers, which operates the world's largest LR1 fleet. Hafnia Management has offices in Copenhagen (Hellerup) and Houston, and Straits Tankers has offices in Singapore, Copenhagen (Hellerup) and Dubai.

Find out more by visiting: www.hafniamanagement.com or www.straitstankers.com