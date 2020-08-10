Mauritius Declares Emergency After Bunker Spill

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The dry bulk carrier MK Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef on July 25. Image Credit: Nagashiki Shipping

The government of Mauritius has declared a state of environmental emergency after a ship in its waters started to leak bunker fuel.

The dry bulk carrier MK Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef on July 25, and last week satellite images showed it starting to leak some of the nearly 4,000 mt of fuel on board.

On Friday Mitsui OSK Lines, which has chartered the ship from Nagashiki Shipping, published a statement on behalf of the owner setting out what had happened to the ship.

"The Owner and its P+I Club have contracted a specialist oil response and salvage team who are coordinating with the Mauritian authorities to mitigate the effects of any pollution," the company said in the statement.

"Nagashiki Shipping takes its environmental responsibilities extremely seriously and will take every effort with partner agencies and contractors to protect the marine environment and prevent further pollution."