Rotterdam Quarterly HFO Bunker Sales Dip Under 2 Million m3

Rotterdam's overall bunker sales total for 2Q 2018 was 2,335,796 mt. File Image / Pixabay

Quarterly HFO bunker sales in the Port of Rotterdam have dipped below 2 million m3 for the first time in at least five years, according to the latest data released by the Port Authority.

Fuel oil sales for 2Q 2018 were 1,976,535 m3 down from 2,082,141 mt for the period in 2017.

Distillate sales totalled 359,261 m3, bringing the overall sales total for the period (excluding lubes) to 2,335,796 m3.

This was also the lowest quarterly bunker sales total since at least 2013, which is when records released today by Port of Rotterdam begin.

Sales of liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkers, however, jumped 78% over Q1's 729 mt to 1,297 mt.