IMO2020: Bunker One to Supply 0.50% VLSFO in Germany from Mid-2019

Hamburg, Germany. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker One, the physical supply arm of Bunker Holding Group, has launched a new operation in Germany servicing all ports at the German North Sea and Baltic Sea regions with bases in Rostock, Kiel, and Hamburg.

Carsten Klausen, most recently the Managing Director at fellow Bunker Holding entity Unioil Supply A/S, will head the new team in Germany.

Bunker One (Germany) GmbH says it offers a wide range of IFO and distillate products with delivery via truck, ex pipe, and by barge.

But with the IMO 2020 global 0.50% sulfur cap now less than 12 months away, perhaps the most notable news from today’s announcement is that the new supply operation will offer compliant 0.50% sulfur VLSFO from mid 2019 at the latest.

"With our new presence in Germany we will be able to benefit both from a great infrastructure, but also from our strong and well-proved Bunker One business model," said Klausen.

Contact details for the new operation are as follows:

Bunker One (Germany) GmbH

Rostock: Rosa Luxemburg Strasse 25/26, D 18055 Rostock, Germany

Hamburg: Stadthausbrücke 1-3, Suite 529, D 20355 Hamburg, Germany

Phone: +49 381 779 98690

Email: germany@bunkerone.com

Carsten Klausen, Managing Director, Bunker One (Germany) GmbH

Mobile: +45 24 29 00 31

Email: cak@bunkerone.com