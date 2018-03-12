Italy to Trial Cooking Oil-Blend Bunkers

City of Venice to trial the blend in its public transport fleet. File Image / Pixabay

The City of Venice is set to test a fuel blend in marine engines that contains 15% cooking oil.

Eni, who is providing the diesel, says the trial will run for seven months, from April 1 to October 31, 2018, and will be pricing its Eni Diesel+ at the same cost as traditional diesel.

The fuel will be supplied to a wider selection of the Italian city's public transport fleet.

While tests of the fuel have been carried out before, Eni says this is the first time tests on marine engines will be carried out during the experimentation phase.

"An engine of a vaporetto running on the new diesel will be subjected to bench tests to analyse the emissions and consumption carried out by AVM/Act (using a test protocol of the Ca’ Foscari University of Venice) and by the Istituto Motori of the CNR of Naples for Eni," the company says.