Sovcomflot Signs off Finance on Dual-Fuel Newbuilds

Sovcomflot: agreement signed (file image/pixabay)

Russian shipping company Sovcomflot has signed off the financing on its six, dual fuel, tanker newbuilds.

The ships, on order from last year, can burn conventional and liquified natural gas (LNG) bunker fuel.

The seven-year $252 million credit facility is with a syndicate of major ship finance banks and will mean that the newbuilding programme is fully financed, maritime news provider Lloyd's List reports.

Deliveries of the aframax tankers, which will be deployed in the Baltic and north Europe regions, will start later this year.