UK Names New Shipping Minister

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Roro ferry at Gravesend on River Thames. Image credit/S&B

The UK's new shipping minister is Kelly Tolhurst, member of parliament for a maritime constituency in southeast England.

Tollhurst takes over from Nusrat Ghani who lost her post in a recent government reshuffle.

Ghani was instrumental in shaping a zero emissions policy for the UK's maritime sector where zero-emission capable ships would be in UK waters by 2025.

The Clean Maritime Plan also earmarked alternative marine fuels as an area for development.

Tollhurst's brief includes aviation.