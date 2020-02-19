EMEA News
UK Names New Shipping Minister After Cabinet Reshuffle
February 19, 2020
The UK's new shipping minister is Kelly Tolhurst, member of parliament for a maritime constituency in southeast England.
Tollhurst takes over from Nusrat Ghani who lost her post in a recent government reshuffle.
Ghani was instrumental in shaping a zero emissions policy for the UK's maritime sector where zero-emission capable ships would be in UK waters by 2025.
The Clean Maritime Plan also earmarked alternative marine fuels as an area for development.
Tollhurst's brief includes aviation.