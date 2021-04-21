BUNKER JOBS: BMS United Seeks International Bunker Trader in Piraeus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role will be based at the BMS headquarters in Piraeus. Image Credit: BMS United

Marine fuels trading firm BMS United is seeking to hire an international bunker trader for its Piraeus office.

The company is looking for young professionals who will go through a six-month training programme upon being hired, it said in a job posting on its website.

The firm would welcome, but does not require, sales experience and a bachelor's degree in shipping, as well as native knowledge of Arabic, German, Russian or Italian.

"You will be an active part of the trading floor from day 1 with hands-on training," the company said.

"You will participate in internal and external courses, learn how to trade (buying/selling) and will be guided on how to establish your own customer portfolio and sourcing channels.

"The phone is your tool and you will collaborate closely with our global trading team.

"Job scope is not limited to customers in the Greek market, as we work worldwide from the headquarters in Piraeus."

The deadline for applications is May 10. For more information, click here.