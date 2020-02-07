Cruise Firm Viking Line Appoints Sustainability Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lindberg has worked for Viking Line since 2008. Image Credit: Viking Line

Finland-based Viking Line has appointed Dani Lindberg as its new sustainability manager, the company said Thursday.

Linberg has been working at the company since 2008 in various roles including procurement, and will now work on projects ensuring the cruise firm is in line with the UN's sustainable development goals, the company said in a statement.

"We are already well on our way to achieving the International Maritime Organization's emissions target of reducing emissions from maritime transport 50 per cent by 2050," Lindberg said.

"But it is important to remember that it is not just a question of fuel; we are looking under every rock and reviewing almost every aspect of our operations."

Viking Line's cruise ship the VIking Grace was fitted with a rotor sail in 2018, reducing the ship's carbon emissions by up to 900 mt/year, depending on the wind conditions.

The company is due to take delivery of a new ship in 2021, the Viking Glory, which will be 10% more efficient than the VIking Grace, the company said in Thursday's announcement.